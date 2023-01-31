Mac McCutcheon appointed Madison County Commission chairman

Mac McCutcheon has been appointed the new chairman of the Madison County Commission.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made the appointment on Tuesday. McCutcheon, the former Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives, replaces Dale Strong. Strong was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives last year for a term that began in January.
Ivey said this of McCutcheon: “Speaker McCutcheon, who I have worked with for many years, is a proven leader, well-equipped to take the helm at the Madison County Commission, and I am proud to appoint him. I know the people in that area are thrilled to have Mac continue serving Madison County. I am confident this part of our state will keep thriving thanks to the good work by all who serve on the commission.”
His appointment took effect immediately. As of early Tuesday afternoon it’s not yet clear when McCutcheon will attend his first commission meeting. The group next meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
McCutcheon was first elected to the House in 2006. He served as chairman of the House Rules Committee from November 2012 until August 2016 when he was elected speaker. He was re-elected speaker in 2019.
In announcing his decision to not seek re-election to the Alabama House in 2021, McCutcheon said he was doing so to spend more time with his family and travel with his wife Deb.
