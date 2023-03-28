Lynn Fanning Kindergarteners learn all about weather and make severe-weather-safety plan!

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent Monday afternoon with over 175 kindergarteners at Lynn Fanning Elementary School!
These sweet students talked to Meteorologist Grace all about thunderstorms, lightning, and storm safety? They discussed how different types of weather require different "safety plans". Rain, for example, is OK to play and splash around in, however when lightning strikes out, we must head inside immediately.
The students also created a detailed storm safety plan in the event of a tornado. The students agreed that they do not need to be scared of storms, but that they do need to be cautious of them.
These kiddos asked wonderful questions about how snow forms, where the sound of thunder comes from, and why we have weather in the first place.
Each child also got the insider-tour of StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and they also each took home one of the famous WAAY 31 StormTracker backpacks filled with weather coloring pages.
Thank you for a great visit, Lynn Fanning!