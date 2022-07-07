Luxury apartments, restaurants signal big growth in Athens, Limestone County

Officials in Athens and Limestone County hope new luxury apartments coming to the area are the continuation of expansion in the state’s fastest-growing county.
A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for Gateway Village at Swan Creek Luxury Apartments. The 256-unit complex, located at 16132 Athens-Limestone Blvd., will take about two years to construct.
They join a spike in other residential and commercial growth in the area.
Pammie Jimmar, president of the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber gets up to 30 calls a week from people asking about places to live – especially apartments.
“You have young adults that are working in Huntsville, (and) when they want to live in Athens/Limestone County, they want an apartment that's going to give them amenities and a lot … to be able to choose from,” said Jimmar.
The new luxury apartment complex will boast a gated entrance, saltwater pool, splash decks and bar, fitness facility, dog park and pet spa. Rents are expected to range from about $1,000 a month for one-bedroom units to about $2,000 a month for three-bedroom apartments.
These new apartments and nearby townhomes that already are under construction are located by new retail growth.
“We talk about economic development in different stores and restaurants that we want, and this is a great opportunity for us to be able to show that we can support this by all the residents and families that we'll be moving to our area,” said Jimmar.
That includes new restaurants like Whataburger and Casa Blanca, all within walking distance of the new places to live.
Growth often elicits complaints from longer-term residents. Jimmar says Athens and Limestone County won’t lose their small-town values.
"Although growth is coming, I feel that most people are welcoming that growth,” she said.
William Greenwalt chose to retire four years ago and move to Athens. He sees all the expansion as a great opportunity for his new home.
"A lot of the people that will be moving here work in aerospace, the FBI, all of that, (and) they'll be looking for nice places to live,” he said.
Greenwalt agrees with Jimmar that Athens won’t lose its charm.
“The character is right here on the square,” he said.
“Expansion is a little ways from here, so people won’t erase it. It’ll remain.”