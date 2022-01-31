Luke Bryan, Josh Groban, The Black Keys coming to The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville

The Orion Amphitheater has added three more big acts to its first-year roster of performers.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for concerts by Luke Bryan, The Black Keys and Josh Groban, the venue announced Monday.
Groban’s how is July 18 (Details and tickets HERE), The Black Keys perform on Aug. 28 (Details and tickets HERE), and Bryan takes the stage Oct. 14 (Details and tickets HERE).
The Orion Amphitheater, Huntsville’s newest live music venue, opening weekend starts May 13 with the first night of The First Waltz, a tribute to Alabama music featuring natives such as Brittany Howard, Jason Isbell, John Paul White, Mavis Staples and more. (More details HERE)