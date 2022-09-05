Lucky Nebraska man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin, Lincoln and Moore. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Pockets of very heavy rainfall occurred on Sunday into Sunday night. Additional locally heavy rainfall is forecast to occur through early this evening. Heavy rainfall will lead to additional flooding and exacerbate any ongoing flooding issues. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&