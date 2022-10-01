LSU rallies for 4th straight win, 21-17 over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - John Emery Jr. rushed for a tackle-breaking, 20-yard touchdown and Greg Brooks Jr. had a late interception to help LSU complete a 21-17, come-from-behind win over Auburn.
LSU fell behind 17-0 before Jayden Daniels brought the visiting Tigers back with help from Auburn blunders.
It was the fourth straight win for Brian Kelly and LSU.
Auburn blew its second straight double-digit lead, but was bailed out by Missouri’s goal line fumble in overtime last week. There was no bailout this time.