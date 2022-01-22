Lows back in the 20's heading to bed tonight

Another unseasonably cool day across North Alabama is going to be followed by a brutally cold night yet again.
Past sunset, clear skies as temperatures drop right back into the lower 30's with overnight lows in the 20's! Wind chill values won't have it feeling like the teens again, but we're still about 10 degrees below what we usually see on a January night.
Sunday's forecast is nearly a copy and paste of today, but the biggest difference is going to be the more seasonable highs we see by the afternoon. Highs will hoover around the upper 30's and lower 40's before the sun sets. Clear skies yet again will have us needing the heaters heading to bed, with temperatures right back into the 20's overnight.
Dry conditions and more seasonable temperatures roll into Monday, but the chance for rain begins as early as Monday night. Keeping our eyes closely on a system that looks to be further south and most models have the rain missing us completely, but there is a chance that can change. If we do see rain from this system Tuesday, expecting it to be steady rather than downpours with only about 0.1" to .25 inches of rainfall accumulated.