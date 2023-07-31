Lower humidity levels to start the work-week, storms to end it

Lower humidity levels will stick around for one more day before the muggy conditions return to North Alabama. We'll remain mostly clear overnight Monday with low temperatures falling to the 70 mark, which is right where they'll be when you first wake up on Tuesday.
Tuesday's first day of school forecast is looking like an A+! High temperatures will sit in the low 90s, we'll have plenty of sun but a break from the humidity and we'll even keep a nice breeze with us throughout the day.
Wednesday features the return of morning and afternoon storm chances along with higher dew points back in the forecast. Highs will only climb to the upper 80s thanks to all the morning's cloud cover. Thursday brings essentially copy cat conditions but Friday brings scattered storms throughout the day.
Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with highs in the low 90s, yet again, and sunny skies until bedtime on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Sunny and less humid. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.