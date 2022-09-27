Low temperatures could mean high utility bills this winter

Huntsville Utilities says a particularly cold winter could mean high prices on your utility bill in the coming months.
Spokesman Joe Gehrdes said rates all depend on the cost of natural gas. Cold temperatures means a high demand for that natural gas. As a result, the cost increases and so does your bill.
"That high demand makes cost go up," Gehrdes said. "If we have an extremely cold winter, then the cost for natural gas will go up and we will have to respond with our rates."
To try and keep your bill down, Gehrdes said Huntsville Utilities buys natural gas in bulk when prices are low.
When prices surge, the cheaper, stored gas can be used to avoid raising rates.
Gehrdes says whether or not the rates go up all depends on Mother Nature.
"I would never predict what might happen, we'll just be ready for it when it does," Gehrdes said.