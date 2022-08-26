Low rain chances this weekend

Rain showers and a few isolated storms continue to move through portions of the WAAY 31 viewing area this evening. There may be heavy downpours, gusty winds and some localized flooding is possible in typical spots. The best window of opportunity is before 7 p.m. That means most Friday night games will proceed without a hitch, though some may experience a brief delay if there is lightning.
The weekend ahead looks spectacular! Temperatures finally return to seasonable highs in the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine. Watch for a spot shower or storm Saturday afternoon and evening, but don't cancel your plans. Rain chances are relatively slight at 20 percent. Sunday is looking slightly warmer and a bit more humid.
Typical August weather will persist through the next week with highs near 90 and a chance for scattered storms each day; lows near 70 overnight.
TONIGHT: Isolated shower or storm before midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows near 70. Wind: E 5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NE 2 to 5 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5 to 10 MPH.