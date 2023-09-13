Low humidity leads to cooler nights and pleasant days ahead

North Alabama will stay dry the rest of the day and overnight, but some clouds will linger around. Temperatures tonight are forecast to cool to the upper 50s and low 60s.
A stray shower or two can't be ruled out Thursday, but the wide majority of the area will stay dry. Low humidity will help make it a comfortable Thursday as highs return to the mid-80s. Friday will be similar with just spotty showers possible mainly east of Interstate 65.
Saturday will bring us our best chance of wet weather for at least the next week. While not a complete washout, scattered thunderstorms can be expected mainly on Saturday afternoon. A couple of these may produce strong gusts, but the severe threat appears low at this time. Dry weather returns for the first half of next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.