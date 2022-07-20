 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected each day and lows
in the mid 70s tonight.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Loved ones receive belongings of captured Alabama men in Ukraine

Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh

The belongings of a Morgan County veteran captured in combat in Ukraine will soon be returned to his loved ones.

Andy Huynh is one of two Alabama men being held by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine. His loved ones continue to hold out hope that Andy will return home, even though it's been a month and a half since they last had contact with him.

Andy's fiancée, Joy Black, said receiving some of his belongings will be like receiving a new tangible piece of hope. His belongings were sent back to the U.S. by a friend he made in Europe.

Black said finally getting to hold some of his belongings after weeks of no contact will be a very emotional experience.

"It's gonna be emotional for sure, because it's things that Andy had with him and that he held close to him. Because he left me things that were very important to him like his extra ring, but he left them to me because, you know, I could have that. The things he took with him were really extra important to him," said Black.

Some of those items include Andy's ID card and his bible, which Black is most excited to receive because she says prayer is what's been getting her through these difficult weeks without her fiancée.

The items belonging to Andy as well as fellow captive, Alexander Drueke, were delivered to the Drueke family in Tuscaloosa earlier this week. The families are planning to meet this weekend and exchange those personal items.

The families are also working on setting up a website to include information about the men, news updates, and a prayer wall. They expect to launch the website by the end of this week.

