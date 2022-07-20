Loved ones receive belongings of captured Alabama men in Ukraine

The belongings of a Morgan County veteran captured in combat in Ukraine will soon be returned to his loved ones.
Andy Huynh is one of two Alabama men being held by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine. His loved ones continue to hold out hope that Andy will return home, even though it's been a month and a half since they last had contact with him.
Andy's fiancée, Joy Black, said receiving some of his belongings will be like receiving a new tangible piece of hope. His belongings were sent back to the U.S. by a friend he made in Europe.
Black said finally getting to hold some of his belongings after weeks of no contact will be a very emotional experience.
"It's gonna be emotional for sure, because it's things that Andy had with him and that he held close to him. Because he left me things that were very important to him like his extra ring, but he left them to me because, you know, I could have that. The things he took with him were really extra important to him," said Black.
Some of those items include Andy's ID card and his bible, which Black is most excited to receive because she says prayer is what's been getting her through these difficult weeks without her fiancée.
The items belonging to Andy as well as fellow captive, Alexander Drueke, were delivered to the Drueke family in Tuscaloosa earlier this week. The families are planning to meet this weekend and exchange those personal items.
The families are also working on setting up a website to include information about the men, news updates, and a prayer wall. They expect to launch the website by the end of this week.