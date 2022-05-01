 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Madison, southeastern Limestone and central Morgan Counties through
545 PM CDT...

At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Priceville, or 8 miles east of Hartselle, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Decatur, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Falkville, Triana,
Huntsville International Airport, Somerville, Mooresville and
Valhermoso Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 615 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

LongHorn Steakhouse honors employee who grilled 1 million steaks

  • Updated
  • 0
LongHorn Steakhouse honors employee who grilled 1 million steaks

Gayle Dudley was named "Grill Master Legend" after reaching the milestone of grilling 1 million steaks at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Georgia.

 KZWard Photography

There's a new grill master in town, just in time for grilling season.

Gayle Dudley, a longterm employee at a LongHorn SteakHouse in Georgia, was named "Grill Master Legend" after grilling 1 million steaks — one of just 14 employees to earn the title — according to a statement shared with CNN.

Dudley has worked at the chain's Columbus location for two decades, Mario Roberts, communications manager at Darden Restaurants Inc., the group that owns LongHorn Steakhouse, told CNN.

Dudley's accomplishment was marked with a surprise ceremony at the steakhouse where she works. Her coworkers, friends and family gathered to watch her receive a $5,000 check and special gold chef's coat.

"I was taken aback. To be named a Grill Master Legend means a lot to me," Dudley said in a statement. "What made me happiest is that I had the opportunity to share it with my mother and see how proud she was."

"I love the people. I love my coworkers," she continued. "I love my guests too. Because at the end of the day, when they tell me they enjoyed that steak, that gives me the most joy in the world."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you