Long stretch of stormy weather begins today

Off and on storms are expected throughout your Tuesday. The highest storm coverage will be this afternoon. Some storms will have heavy rain but there is no severe weather concern. High temperatures stay in the mid 80s. We'll keep the stagnant weather pattern around for Wednesday and Thursday.
Rain chances drop slightly Friday but a few downpours will remain possible. Many spots pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain through Friday. This weekend looks to be mostly dry and much warmer as temperatures return to the low 90s. The next system to watch will bring more showers and storms late Sunday night and Monday.
TUESDAY: Showers and storms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NE 5 MPH.