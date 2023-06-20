 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Long stretch of stormy weather begins today

  • Updated
  • 0
What To Expect Tuesday
Carson Meredith

Off and on storms are expected throughout your Tuesday. The highest storm coverage will be this afternoon. Some storms will have heavy rain but there is no severe weather concern. High temperatures stay in the mid 80s. We'll keep the stagnant weather pattern around for Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances drop slightly Friday but a few downpours will remain possible. Many spots pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain through Friday. This weekend looks to be mostly dry and much warmer as temperatures return to the low 90s. The next system to watch will bring more showers and storms late Sunday night and Monday.

TUESDAY: Showers and storms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NE 5 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you