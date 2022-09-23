Log truck crashes into Fort Payne home

A log truck crashed into a home in Fort Payne on Friday, according to the DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to EMA Director Anthony Clifton.
The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 3rd Street and Tyler Avenue NE. No one was at home at the time of the crash.
Clifton said the cause of the wreck is under investigation.
