 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Log truck crashes into Fort Payne home

  • Updated
  • 0
Log truck in Fort Payne home

A log truck crashed into a Fort Payne home on Friday, Sept. 23. (Image courtesy of DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency)

A log truck crashed into a home in Fort Payne on Friday, according to the DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to EMA Director Anthony Clifton.

The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 3rd Street and Tyler Avenue NE. No one was at home at the time of the crash.

Clifton said the cause of the wreck is under investigation.

Log truck crash in Fort Payne home

A log truck crashed into a Fort Payne home on Friday, Sept. 23. (Image courtesy of DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency)
Log truck in Fort Payne home (full)

A log truck crashed into a Fort Payne home on Friday, Sept. 23. (Image courtesy of DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency)

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you