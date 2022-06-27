Lockheed Martin breaks ground on new missile facility bringing 200 jobs with it

Lockheed Martin broke ground Monday morning on a new facility that will bring 200 jobs to Alabama.
The building will house development, testing and integration for the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) program, bringing employees from out-of-state as well as locally to the campus. It will be located on the company's Huntsville campus on Bradford Drive.
"(We will have) top talent from across the country and bringing them here, as well as developing people here," Lockheed Martin Vice President of Missile Defense Programs Sarah Reeves said.
"A good example of that is our really strong internship program with 59 summer interns that we are employing this year, as well as some local high schools."
The building will be about 25,000 square feet, with about 16,300 of that being lab space. Lockheed Martin says it is a $16.5 million investment.
Gov. Kay Ivey, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Madison County Commissioner Dale Strong, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Madison Mayor Paul Finley were all on-hand to celebrate the new investment.
The building is expected to open in fall of 2023.