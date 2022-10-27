Location of next year's Magic City Classic still in the air

One of the largest classic football games between two historically Black universities could have a change of venue next year.
The Magic City Classic features Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University.
Since 1940, the game has been played at Legion Field in Birmingham. However, next year's location is up in the air.
"I would like for the future of the Magic City Classic to continue to stay here at Legion Field," said Latasha Patton. For Patton, this is the 10th consecutive year of attending the Classic.
"I actually think they should keep it at Legion Field," said Eric Davis, who frequently attends the Classic.
Next year's location is the topic of conversation heading into the 81st meeting between Alabama A&M and Alabama State.
Carrie Coleman is the representative with the Alabama Sports Council. She said university presidents will meet to discuss whether they believe the game should stay at Legion Field or move to the new Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham.
"Obviously, we wanted to stay in Birmingham. So, it will be one of those stadiums that we will be discussing, seeing pros and cons for each location," said Coleman.
Patton hopes to see the Classic stay at Legion Field.
"Going downtown, that’s gonna be a 'no' for me, because Protective Stadium is big, it’s nice, it’s new — but it’s not going to be able to accommodate all of the people when you’ve got the tailgating," Patton said. "So leaving it here at Legion Field is going to be great, because it’s more of a cultural, it’s a heritage thing going on for so long."
Coleman said, as of now, they are not leaning one way or another as far as where the game will be played next year.
She did not give a date on when the presidents' meeting would take place.