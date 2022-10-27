Location of next year's Magic City Classic game unknown

One of the largest HBCU classic football games could have a change of venue next year.
The Magic City Classic features Alabama A&M and Alabama State .
Since 1940, the game has been played at Legion Field, however the future of next years location is up in the air.
"I would like for the future of the magic city classic to continue to stay here at Legion Field," said Latasha Patton, who is attending this year's classic for the tenth consecutive year.
"I actually think they should keep it at Legion Field," said Eric Davis, who frequently attends the classic.
Next year's location of the classic is the topic of conversation heading into the 81st meeting between Alabama A&M and Alabama State.
For years the game has been held at Legion Field. But, t there could be a new location on the horizon.
Carrie Coleman is the representative with the Alabama Sports Council. She says university presidents will meet to discuss whether they believe the game should stay at Legion Field or move to the new Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham.
"Obviously we wanted to stay in Birmingham. So, it will be one of those stadiums that we will be discussing, seeing pros and cons for each location," said Coleman.
Patton hopes to see the classic stay at Legion Field.
"Going downtown, that’s gonna be a no for me because Protective Stadium is big, it’s nice, it’s new but it’s not going to be able to accommodate all of the people when you’ve got the tailgating. So leaving it here Legion Field is going to be great because it’s more of a cultural, it’s a heritage thing going on for so long," said Patton.
Coleman says as of now they are not leaning one way or another as far as where the game will be played next year.
She did not give me a date on when that meeting is taking place.