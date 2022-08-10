Local veterans weigh in on PACT Act signed into law by President Biden

On Wednesday President Joe Biden signed a bill into law expanding health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
The White House says the PACT Act is the most significant expansion of VA health care in 30 years.
"When they came home many of the fittest and best warriors that went to war were not the same," President Joe Biden said just before signing the bill into law.
It's a move supported by many local veterans.
"I think it's very long overdue," Veteran William Carter said. "I retired out in 08 and I haven't seen much change with the VA system and it's hard to get things done through the VA most of the time."
"We are excited this bill did pass," Veteran Brian Monk said. "It is long overdue and we do deserve it. We do deserve to be taken care of. For the most part if we can manage that, then we know we have someone to go that when we do start feeling sick from whatever illness we got from going to Afghanistan, Iraq, across the country that they will take care of us. That's the big thing."
According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, the PACT Act will in part:
Expand and extend eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures.
Require the VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care.
It will also improve research, education and treatment.
"All that is being released into the air, you're breathing it on day in and day out. This is a phenomenal breakthrough," Veteran Adam Brown said. "This is going to hopefully prevent the Global War on Terriosm generation from going through the same thing that the Vietnam Veterans went though."
The Department Of Veterans Affairs estimates nearly 3.5 million U.S military members could have been exposed to burn pits.
According to Web MD, smoke and fumes from them can be toxic and exposure can cause short and long term health problems.
"I am hoping with the bill passing they will actually take and do some good with it and not just be another oh lets file this claim on it, but yet lets get denied 57 times before you finally get approved," Monk said. "Most veterans we file claims for what's wrong with us, we keep getting denied, and we eventually give up."
The White House says the PACT Act is named in honor of Sergeant First Class Heath Robison, who died from a rare form of lung cancer.
This law is also very personal for President Biden who says he believes toxins may have contributed to his son Beau's brain cancer.
Beau passed away in 2015.
If you'd like to read more on the PACT Act, click here.