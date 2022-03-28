Local restaurants team up to raise money for Ukrainian relief funds

Local restaurants are teaming up to show their support for victims of war in Ukraine.
"I know that whenever I watch the news I want to know what can I do. And it's as simple as, you have to eat," says Lauren Cox, the marketing director for Super Chix.
She says everyone has to eat, so why not support a good cause while you're at it?
"From open to close we're donating 20 percent of sales from our location, and then also Nothing But Noodles, Schlotzsky's, Urban Cookhouse, Phil Sandoval's and Melt," explains Cox.
Six restaurants, donating to four different Ukrainian relief funds.
"All of these locations all across Huntsville, we just decided that we see a need and we can donate this way, and so we just wanted to do what we could, do our part," she says.
Donations support the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, Revived Soldiers Ukraine and Ukrainian National Women's League of America.
"We just looked up ones that are based in America that way that we know that we are sending funds to actually help," explains Cox.
She says the fundraiser brought in people who had never been to the restaurant before.
"We've actually been very busy. We've had a lot of people come in and say specifically that they're here to support this fundraiser," she says.
It is a one day effort, but they expect to raise a hefty donation.
"There's six different concepts. Some of them have multiple locations so we're probably looking at least over $20 grand," says Cox.
Thousands of dollars raised to help people fighting a war, thousands of miles away.
"It's as simple as just going out, having lunch, having dinner, bringing some family members, coworkers. And just supporting local and also supporting this cause," she says.
All six of the participating restaurants are owned by the same company, Power Brands Hospitality Group. They decided to do the fundraiser across all of their restaurants on Monday to raise as much money as possible.
It likely will not be the only fundraising effort you see this week. The Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association has named this week 'Ukrainian Restaurant Week', and encourages restaurants across the state to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.