Local residents say road where school bus crashed is dangerous

People who live right near the crash scene say that intersection is dangerous.
Investigators say a bus and a pickup truck crashed into one another.
It happened along highway 72 near Hawk Pride Mountain, just west of Tuscumbia.
A bus driver and student have minor injuries.
The two people airlifted to the hospital were in the truck.
It's never easy hearing about cars colliding on the road. Especially one involving a bus full of kids.
However, Anthony Fowler and Teresa Burleson, two residents who live near where the crash happened say they aren't surprised because accidents happen here far too often.
When asked if the intersection is dangerous, Burleson said, “yes. Yes it is.”
The two say they were at home, expecting kids to be dropped off like any typical Friday.
But suddenly their day took an unexpected turn.
They were in their kitchen when they heard what sounded like a cannon going off.
"Iheard a boom. I come outside and I told Anthony there was a bus i’m the ditch and all I could see was smoke," said Burleson.
urleson noted she went up to the truck to try and help one of the people trapped.
"Her legs, she was pinned in . It took the jaws of life to get that child out of the pick up," Burleson said.
Burleson and Fowler, now hoping something can be done, to address just how dangerous this stretch of road is.
"We constantly have accidents over here… it looks like he swerved over into that ditch where that mud track is and didn’t have time to stop," said Fowler.