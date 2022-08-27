Local recovery center dedicates new property

A local non-profit ministry dedicated a new property that will help them provide quality care to those struggling with addiction.
People at the LifeSource residential recovery program stood tall and proud on their 6.5 acres of properties.
The dedication ceremony of this new property is thanks in large part to Craig and Lori Lambert from Colorado.
Unfortunately lost their son to an accidental drug overdose.
For them pouring into this program that their son used to be involved in is about providing love to those in need.
"Some people would look at a men’s recovery center as not something to be proud of. But like Craig said these people are sick and I think sometimes they’re the rejected and the forgotten people in society," said Lori.
That's why Craig and Lori say donating to LifeSource recovery center was a no-brainer.
They're parents who've seen the struggles of addiction.
With the help of their donation, a new property was dedicated. On it will sit a home named after their late son Jordan.
"The love and the concern and just the acceptance that LifeSource and robin showed when Jordan was going through his struggles just means the world to us," said Craig.
Robin Landers is the executive director and founder of LifeSource -a non-profit which was founded in 2013.
She says the recovery center has seen its struggles over the years. Like being over-crowded, having a long waiting list, and lack of space.
They currently have about 120 residents so, with this new property, LifeSource will be able to continue serving people who're in recovery.
"We want them to feel like they are a part of something bigger than themselves. I think that’s a big part of what we do. We have a lot of fun. We do a lot of positive activities and we just want people to enjoy being here and not feel like recovery is a punishment but it’s a privilege and anybody can recover if they choose to," said Landers.
One of those people who sought out recovery is Joseph Stuart.
"I’ve been battling crystal meth addiction for about 20 years," said Stuart.
But after eight months at LifeSource.
"I’ve got about 11 months sober now," said Stuart.
Which is the longest amount of time he’s spent sober in the past 15 years thanks in large part to LifeSource.
The Boaz native says he’s been to recovery centers all throughout North Alabama but LifeSource stands out.
"They throw into you so much love and support, you feel welcomed. It’s just not like you’re just taking up space and making someone money somewhere. This place is a blessing from God," said Stuart.
Stuart describes addiction as a dark, lonely, and deadly road.
But now, "I walk around with my head up now," said Stuart.
For the Lambert's that glimmer of hope, residents have is what donating to LifeSource is all about.
"I really hope that it’s a starting point. I kind of have a vision now that this is a baseline for bigger and better things," said Lambert.
This comes just days before national recovery month in September.
Landers says there will be tons of events for their residents taking place next month. She says having this space to host those events makes all the difference in the world.