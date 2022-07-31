Local real estate group hosts a Back to School BBQ Bash

Many parents, teachers and students are gearing up to return to the classroom.
Leading Edge Real Estate threw a Back to School BBQ Bash looking to benefit teachers.
"We talk to teachers who spend 500, 1,000, $1500 a year out of pocket and those numbers are increasing," said Alison Kling, the Free2Teach executive director.
Kling knows the financial strain inflation has put on teachers.
"Last year alone we gave away 1.38 million in supplies. We’ve just been open for two and a half weeks, and we’ve already supported 750 teachers. We’re seeing record numbers," said Kling.
Those record numbers are because the cost of school supplies keeps increasing.
"No matter what, we don’t believe teachers should have to pay out of pocket. But, we know that this year in particular has been tough for students and families and our educators," said Kling.
The goal at the Back to School BBQ Bash was to raise school supplies and money to continue serving teachers.
As the upcoming school year nears, Kling is feeling genuine optimism.
"We know the kids and families have had a difficult couple of years. Teachers have struggled as well. But, there’s just kind of collective community feel about this year and I’m excited to see the ways that the community is rallying around teachers and families," she said.