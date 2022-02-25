Local politician, Huntsville teacher demands end to mask mandate

Andy Blalock, a local politician and educator is pushing Huntsville City Schools to eliminate its mask mandate. Blalock is running to represent Alabama's 5th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. His motives are being questioned, but he told WAAY 31 he’s fighting solely for the kids.
Blalock and his team urged parents to keep their kids home from school today. "I organized to encourage parents to keep their kids at home this Friday, February 25th," Blalock said.
It’s a push Beverly Sims said presents problems. She’s the district three director of the Alabama Education Association. District three includes Madison City schools, Madison County Schools & Calhoun Community College.
"The issue here is what are we teaching our kids? If we are teaching them to go against their leaders the superintendent of their school system who they should respect that bothers me a lot if parents are doing these kinds of things or politicians are doing these things," Sims said.
Blalock asked parents to follow his lead and send a letter from his website to the leaders of Huntsville and Madison City schools.
"People are going to have negative thoughts on this. My intent is not to stir the pot. It is not to upset people. It is certainly just to let the school board members and the superintendents know just how many people actually stand behind mask optional so that perhaps they can make a better decision and allow us to have that option," Blalock explained.
Madison City Schools shifted to a mask optional effective Thursday, February 24th. Currently, Madison County’s COVID positivity rate is high based on the Alabama Health Department’s standards.
Blalock said he believes his efforts combined with members of his team helped influence the leaders of Madison City Schools to switch to a mask optional policy.
"I feel like we've already won, and I hope that Huntsville City Schools will do the same,” Blalock said.
Doctor Ed Nichols superintendent of Madison City Schools said COVID cases within the district dropped from 500 cases to just six over last few weeks.
Currently, 29 students are infected with COVID-19 within Huntsville City Schools. This is according to data provided by the school system.
“Our superintendent and deputy superintendent of Huntsville City Schools failed to respond to anyone." Blalock said.
Blalock denied organizing for political gain. He told WAAY 31 it’s about issues students are having wearing masks.
“In schools there are students with speech impediments and they understand speech when they can see your mouth move better. These kids are at odds. They are having a hard time," Blalock explained.
However, some believe students are best left out of these debates.
“Let's not drag these kids into this. Let's let them go to school and let our teachers and our staff love on them and instruct them the way they love to do,” Sims said.
A response from Huntsville City Schools is posted below.
Our focus in Huntsville City Schools remains our core business of teaching and learning among more than 24,000 students across Huntsville, Alabama. Throughout the pandemic, HCS has implemented numerous COVID mitigation measures in conjunction with public health guidance. HCS will continue to monitor conditions and make informed decisions on the evolving public health situation.