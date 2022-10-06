Local ordinances needed before medical marijuana dispensaries can operate

More people are wanting to get into the medical marijuana business.
As of today, 344 requests for an application have been submitted. The majority of those are for a dispensary license, but even if a business gets that license owners might not be able to use it.
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is very clear. You cannot operate a dispensary unless a city or county has a local ordinance.
Some people who applied for a dispensary license say they’re worried the concerns and stigma of marijuana could hold up the whole process.
"Everybody's behind the ball," John Bryan said.
He is the co-owner of Loud House, a night club that also sells CBD products. He’s now looking to open a dispensary, so he requested an application.
However, the city of Huntsville or Madison County Commission need to take action if a dispensary were to open up in the area.
"The City is looking into the possibility, but there is nothing to publicly discuss at this time. We’ll let you know if there is any movement on the matter," Kelly Schrimsher with the city of Huntsville said.
Those same discussions are also underway among Madison County Commissioners. They voiced some of their concerns during a meeting last month.
"The concern is not about those with neurological disease, MS, ALS, Parkinson's or cancer. The concern is about abuse," Commission Chairman Dale Strong said.
Bryant shares those same concerns.
"Unscrupulous people are gonna do unscrupulous things," Bryant said. "That's just part of it. Some people chase a high. Some people go and drink too much alcohol because they chase a high. It can be abused by getting high with it, but I mean, that’s anything."
He personally knows the benefits CBD and cannabis can have on a person, so he doesn’t believe those concerns should stop city or county leaders from blocking access to the drug.
"The product is great for a myriad of problems, cancer, people who cannot sleep they get hooked on like Ambien and all these other drugs out there that are synthetic drugs. Why make these people go take synthetic drugs and or and or opiates that we know destroys your organs, harms you and messes with your Circadian rhythm and all this other stuff when you can use a natural herb," Bryant explained.
Right now, there are only a handful of cities and counties that have already passed a local ordinance.
That includes the cities of Russellville and Owens Cross Roads.
"Should the City of Owens Cross Roads be approved for such a business, our community would also benefit from the increased job opportunities and sales tax revenue," Owens Cross Roads Mayor Tony Craig said.
Despite the high interest, the Alabama Cannabis Commission will only approve four dispensary licenses in the entire state. Each licensee can operate three dispensaries.
Only applicants who submit a Request for Business Application by October 17 will receive a Business Application Form. Those forms will be sent out on October 24. Applicants will then have until December 30 to submit those applications.
The Commission is set to vote on who will get those licenses on June 12, 2023.
STATEWIDE Requests for Business Application Numbers (as of October 6, 2022):
- Cultivator: 72
- Processor: 11
- Dispensary: 139
- State Testing Laboratory: 4
- Secure Transporter: 51
- Integrated Facility: 67
- Total: 344
The Commission can only award up to 12 cultivator licenses, four processor licenses, four dispensary licenses, five integrated facility licenses and an unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses. For more information, click here.