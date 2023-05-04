Local nonprofit building new facility to help serve the homeless

First Stop gave WAAY 31 a sneak peak inside of their brand new building which is in the works to help the homeless population here in Huntsville.
This local nonprofits mission is to help the homeless community and get them stable and able to live independently.
The new building is 9,000 square ft. building.
The new facility will help First Stop serve the homeless community better and give them everything they need to get back on their feet.
“Construction has been on schedule," said Jennifer Geist, the Executive Director at First Stop.
She says as the number one city in Alabama continues to grow, so does the homeless population.
Right now, First Stop can provide services for up to 150 people each day. That comes with food and access to laundry and showers. In order to maximize the nonprofit's full potential, building a new facility with more space was necessary.
“This area this area that we’re in right now is gonna be our new dining room and so the space that you can see here well we’ll have a seating capacity for up to 120 people that can come for breakfast or for lunch," said Geist.
With all this new room, First Stop is pleased to have more hands on deck to help assist their clients.
“We will have some partners that will be joining us here providing medical services, mental health services and some partners in town that will be providing some services to our veterans that are in a state of homelessness," said Geist.
However, this would not be possible without the help of some local donors like Church of the Nativity which has partnered with First Stop since the very beginning.
"We’ve continued that relationship by providing laundry services, pastoral care, food all those kind of things throughout the years and so in order to see this the need an expansion happen, we felt it necessary to support them financially as well as physically physically," said Rosie Veal Eby, Rev. Church of the Nativity.
When asked what are people here looking forward to most about the new building, they say they're happy to have more space to take care of what they call the marginalized people of Huntsville.
“space and it not being secondhand for it to be built particularly for our people our clients that they serve so it’s not just those used tennis shoes that you get rid of because they don’t have any off to them anymore but it is solely to provide services for the homeless clients and the marginalized people of huntsville .”
The building is set to open in September.
First Stop is still taking donations from anyone who is interested in helping. Its goal is $3 million . Right now, it has collected $2.1 million.
If you'd like to donate, you can visit their website here.