Local lawmaker, clinic worker react to leaked Roe v. Wade documents; what it could mean for Alabama

America's landmark Supreme Court ruling on abortion, decided nearly 50 years ago, could soon be overturned.
Documents leaked from the Supreme Court show the high court is on the verge of potentially reversing Roe v. Wade.
If that happens, states across U.S. will be able to determine their own abortion laws.
"I had a patient this morning tell me she can see both sides, and I said to her, 'There aren't two sides,'" said Kathy Zentner, coordinator for the Huntsville Clinic Defenders. "No one is forcing a woman to have an abortion, but they are seeking to force a woman to remain pregnant against her wishes."
Zentner works at a woman's clinic. She said she's not surprised Roe v. Wade may be a step closer to being overturned.
"I knew when the Supreme Court took the Mississippi case, that fix was in," said Zentner.
Now, her greatest fear is something she believes could soon be a reality.
"Woman are going to die. Children are going to be born that aren't wanted or not well cared for," said Zentner.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, almost half of the states in the United States would have strict abortion laws in place — including Alabama.
That's something Rep. Terri Collins of Morgan County wants to ensure.
"I've always believed it should be overturned," said Collins.
Alabama's current law allows a woman to have an abortion up until the 22nd week of pregnancy.
In 2019, the Alabama House passed the Human Life Protection Act. That act says if a doctor performs a banned abortion, they could face a felony charge.
"I am perfectly aware that not everybody agrees on this issue at all," said Collins.
Collins worked on a heartbeat bill for the last several years. It's a bill she said is designed for majority of Alabamians.
The bill focuses on determining life based off of a child's heartbeat.
"That would very much limit abortions," said Collins. "Rape or incest, or fatal anomaly of the child or danger to the mother ... those were kind of common-sense type exceptions that I believe are fair and right."
But, not all agree.
"There is no fetal heart at that point. We're talking about an electrical pulsing of cells of a cardiac pole," said Zentner. "I think it's pretty lousy to say that a woman only has a right to her body if someone else violated it first."
Zentner fears if Roe v. Wade is reversed, doctors in states that permit abortions won't have enough hours in the day to help pregnant people access them.
Already, she's seeing state laws impacting individuals.
"We had four patients from Texas at the Huntsville clinic. They had to come this far to find a clinic that would accommodate them," said Zentner. "We also had three patients from Mississippi."
The Supreme Court's leaked document still gives some hesitation.
"It's a leaked document, so I don't know that we can count on it. It's very unusual," said Collins.
As for Zentner, she's worried her fight is far from over.
"We fought for our daughters, and now I'm terrified for my granddaughters," she said.
The final opinion by the Supreme Court has been published. Chief Justice Roberts is now ordering an investigation to determine how such sensitive documents were leaked.