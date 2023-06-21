Local lawmaker appointed to group in charge of redrawing Alabama voting map seeks public input

State lawmakers want the public's input on a new voting map for the state of Alabama. This is the result of the United States Supreme Court's ruling which deemed the current map violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment will handle the redistricting process.
The committee announced that it will host several meetings. The first meeting will be held on June 27 at 1:30 p.m. It'll take place at the State House in room 200. This will be a committee meeting and public hearing. People who can't attend can watch at alison.legislature.state.al.us/live-stream.
The next meeting will be held on July 7 at 5 p.m.
July 7 is also the deadline for all plans to be submitted to the Reapportionment Committee. If you'd like to submit a plan to members of the committee, you must email the plans to district@alsenate.gov.
Another meeting and public hearing will be convened on July 13 at 1:30 p.m., also at the State House in room 200.
There will also be a meeting on Aug. 14 at Hugo L. Black United States Courthouse. It's located at 1729 5th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203.
Alabama House of Representatives Laura Hall and Rex Reynolds of Huntsville were recently appointed to serve on the committee. Reynolds told WAAY 31 that members of the public can participate in the meetings by asking questions as well as by submitting voting maps to the committee.
"We have to take this very seriously because the courts have ruled on this and provided some language and direction for the committee. So we have to get this done and have it ready to return to the courts and to be reviewed on August 14th," Reynolds said.
During the interview, Reynolds said he believed the redistricting process will be difficult.
"It's going to be tough. We believe we had good district maps. It was a lot of work put into these district maps, but we have our direction now and will abide by that direction and redraw the maps," said Reynolds. "We will come up with something and we will resubmit and we will certainly be asking our members to approve them in special session and then they will go back to the courts for review."