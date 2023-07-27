Local gymnast recovers after suffering an almost deadly injury

A local gymnast is now fighting to regain her mobility after a devastating fall during practice.
Anna Katherine Spangler, known as "AK" to her family and friends, had just returned from competing at nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she brought home multiple wins. During practice on June 27, AK lost herself in the air and fell awkwardly on her head and neck, causing what is known as an internal decapitation.
AK is now at Shepherd Center in Atlanta in a motorized wheelchair and working with physical therapist. AK's spinal cord is still intact, and she is in good spirits, according to her father.
AK's coach, Nuno Merino, who said even in the face of this tragedy, her caring personality still shines through.
"I don't know if I could ask for a better person to be a part of the team," Merino said. "I know that she keeps asking about - 'how are my teammates, the ones that were here during the fall? Like how are they doing? Do they feel good?' She's still worried about other people than she is about herself."
This type of physical adversity is nothing new to AK. AK was adopted at two and a half from an orphanage in Ukraine. She only weighed 18 pounds and could barely walk. And being deaf in one ear when she came to America made it even harder for her to overcome some developmental milestones. But now, at 18, she is an honors student going into her senior year at Hope United Academy, with dual enrollment credits from Calhoun Community College under her belt.
She also plays the viola in the Alabama Youth Symphony and is an accomplished intermediate elite gymnast. Her goal has been to make the U.S. National Gymnastics Team and attend UAH to earn a degree in engineering.
After the fall, she did not let the reality of her injury take away her faith for a single moment.
"We were there in the ER, she was on the table - she basically just looked at us and said, 'you know momma daddy, god knew this was gonna happen even before we knew this was gonna happen, and so you know he's got a plan and a purpose,'" Spangler said. "For her to have the presence of mind in that moment to be able to kind of speak those words to us - that was an encouragement to us."
I spoke with AK's principal, Angie Benner, who said she saw AK in the ER after the accident. AK told Benner about a dream she had as a child where she had to bring people over to the light from a dark and gloomy place. Benner said AK believes her injury is her opportunity to inspire and bring people to the light.
This kind of optimism comes as no surprise to her parents.
"Being in this circumstance, she has been extremely positive and continues to just like work extremely hard, which does not surprise us as her parents; it doesn't surprise her coach as well, and I think being an athlete is probably where that comes from," Spangler said.
AK still has no feeling below her shoulders but can lift her arms and is making significant strides in her physical therapy. Her family, coach, and friends are all hoping for AK to regain full mobility. And with her spinal cord still intact, as the swelling goes down, they hope her sensation will return as well.
Those around AK could not say enough about her kind heart and pure spirit, and they all fully believe this injury is no match for her drive and perseverance. No matter the outcome, she will use this as an opportunity to spread her faith and offer encouragement.
You can follow Anna Katherine's recovery here.