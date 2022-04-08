Local farmers prepare their crops for a frosty night

With a frosty weekend ahead, Reeves Peach Farm in Hartselle is taking precautions to protect their budding strawberries. The Reeves family says frost could damage the blossoms before they ever get the chance to turn into a berry.
"It's satisfying to see somebody get a good peach and a good strawberry and really rave about it," says David Reeves.
Peak strawberry season is just weeks away, but that's only if the frost doesn't kill the strawberry blossoms.
"That [frost] can kill ones that are open and showing right now, and that'll be a berry in about a month. So we won't see those effects 'till a month later and that's when we'll be like 'We're out of strawberries, and we don't know why.' That's why!" explains David.
To make sure they don't lose their crops, the Reeves family is covering their five acres of strawberry fields with massive white row covers.
"We've got plenty of row covers. It's part of growing strawberries in North Alabama," explains Mike Reeves, the owner.
The row covers are about as thick as a dyer sheet, and underneath the covers it creates a little ecosystem to keep the blooming strawberries safe during frosty nights.
"If we can get them covered I think we can always be feeling confident they'll be protected," says David.
Protecting the delicate buds is no easy task. Mike says, "I think we've got 77,000 strawberry plants this year."
Plants that they will gladly protect if it means they keep selling the best produce.
"We want to have the best strawberries in North Alabama, you know, or Alabama for that matter!" says David with a laugh.
The Reeves family expects to start picking their first big batch of strawberries by the end of next week, and strawberry season goes through the whole month of May.
Reeves Peach Farm has a country market where they sell their fresh produce, and if you want to get your hands dirty you can also stop by the farm and pick your own strawberries!