Local experts say domestic violence calls pose a unique threat to responding officers

Investigators are still looking into the events that led to the shooting of two police officers and a woman in Huntsville.
The call that brought officers Garrett Crumby and Albert Morin to the scene where they would later be shot started as a domestic disturbance and shots fired call.
Choya Wise, owner and psychotherapist at Aspire Counseling and Consulting Services, said these scenes can be hazardous for officers. Officers are walking into unfamiliar territory filled with tension, enough for them to be called in the first place.
"They're dangerous for police officers because many times there have been disputes between the two partners that have gotten very intense to the point of no return - so when you have an outsider coming into a very volatile situation, it's a recipe for disaster," Wise said.
While domestic disturbance and violence calls may not be the most dangerous scenes an officer can walk into, they still pose a particular threat that can be unpredictable. Wise said especially if the incident has already turned violent.
"If they're willing to cause violence on the individual they're with, what do you think is gonna happen to the people that come on the scene that's trying to break this up," Wise said.
Wise said that many times the perpetrator has a history of abuse. And Jaun Laws, the suspect in shooting officers Crumby and Morin and the woman at the scene, has a history of arrests for assault. Laws was previously charged with second-degree assault in a shooting that happened last year, and he is now charged with capital murder of a law enforcement officer.
Safeplace, based out of Florence, is a center that helps those suffering from domestic violence and has resources to help anyone escape an unsafe situation. Safeplace also does domestic violence protocol training with officers across six counties in northwest Alabama. Safeplace Executive Director Sandra Ells said more officers should receive outside department training on domestic violence.
The three-hour workshop is packed with information on how officers can de-escalate domestic violence scenes so they don't become more dangerous. Unfortunately, Tuesday's scene had already turned violent when officers crumby and morin arrived.
"The community doesn't know how quickly a DV incident can escalate. It can be a matter of minutes until it gets to the point of shots being fired," Ells said.
According to The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 19,000 calls are made to DV hotlines daily. And that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men are victims of domestic violence, and that 19% of intimate partner violence involves a weapon. Ells says that the resources Safeplace provides to victims and recovering perpetrators of domestic violence have proven effective.