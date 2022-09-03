Local efforts to help Mississippi residents during water crisis

A local non-profit is partnering with Oakwood University Church, to help donate clean water to residents of Jackson, Mississippi.
"My whole thing is, how can I help somebody?" said Cliff Harris.
Cliff and his wife Freddie Harris founded the Drug Alternative Program.
They partnered with Oakwood University Church and the Breath of Life Television Ministry to help send cases of water down to residents in Jackson.
Mike Badgley came to Oakwood to donate water. He says he couldn’t wait to help out.
"I’ve got the resources I could afford to give a little bit of water. I brought 16 cases of water," said Badgley.
Jackson, Mississippi residents are currently experiencing a water crisis.
Badgley says helping his neighbors a state away is a no-brainer.
"You’ve got to have water to live and people are people. Let’s help each other out," he said.
That's why the Drug Alternative Program and Oakwood University Church have decided to partner up.
They say the people of Jackson are desperately in need of one of the most vital sources of survival.
They even say that they're looking to send more than 200,000 bottles of water to Jackson.
"We have two trailers and four trucks. We plan to have them filled," said Cliff.
Oakwood University Church pastor Debleaire Snell calls this a humanitarian crisis.
"Water is one of those things that we take for granted. We assume that it’s always going to be there. But every now and again we have circumstances that just conspire against us in a way that just really put us in a crisis in a way that was unforeseeable," said Snell.
"This is not an inconvenience. This is not a matter of I don’t have what I want to eat. There is a literal need with real-time consequences if those that are outside of the area don’t contribute to make contributions to help them through this particular crisis," Snell added.
The Harris family will head to Jackson on Tuesday. With the hopes of providing as much clean water as possible.
"I don’t want it to be skimpy. Or you can only get one packet. We want to give you three or four packets. As much as they want. And if it comes to we have to make another trip, we’ll do it again," said Cliff.