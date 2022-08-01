Local church volunteers helping flood victims in Virginia and Kentucky; still collecting donations

Some church volunteers in Decatur arrived in Southwest Virginia Monday night and will soon be helping flood victims.
"It's all different groups that come together to volunteer and try to serve other people," Outreach Minister of Decatur Church of Christ Cody Michael said.
Volunteers with Project Unity are on the ground helping flood victims in Virginia and Kentucky.
The group from North Alabama arrived with plenty of equipment church volunteers will use to try to help them pick up the pieces.
By midweek donations from North Alabama will arrive, like water, food and school supplies.
On Monday volunteers loaded a trailer was loaded with some of those items at Decatur Church of Christ.
The plan is to head out on Wednesday.
"Just want to request prayers," Michael said. "There are so many people here that are displaced; that just don't know what they're going to do. It's crazy to think that somebody could wake up the next morning and not know where their entire family is going to sleep at night. So when we see all these areas that need help, that's why we do what we do. To try to get them back to some sort of normalcy, but also to teach them the most important message the world has ever known and that's the gospel."
Project Unify is still taking donations for the trailer that leaves Wednesday.
They're collecting things like school supplies, snacks, Gatorade and pet food.
If you'd like to donate, you can do so by stopping by the church on Danville Rd in Decatur.
You can also provide a monetary donation here as well, so Project Unify can continue doing the work that they do.