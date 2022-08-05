Local church helping those who choose life

Amid Roe v Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a local church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life.
Daystar church has created the choose life fund.
It was created to financially help those who become parents via situations like unplanned pregnancies, adoption or other instances.
"It would’ve been so much easier with a resource like what daystar is providing now," said Daystar church member Melinda Hudson.
Daystar has campuses in Cullman, Hartselle and Madison.
Hudson attends the Hartselle location and is ecstatic about this new initiative.
When she was a high school senior, she became pregnant and was told by her doctor that an abortion would be her best bet. She went against that recommendation.
"I wasn’t given any other information about resources available to young pregnant women or young pregnant students especially," said Hudson.
That's why she says the choose life fund is so critical for women and couples experiencing similar situations.
"It would’ve helped so much if I would’ve been able to lean on someone else. Not even just for financial resources, but for support," said Hudson.
Executive pastor Matthew Carmichael says this fund initiative is here for those who could be feeling overwhelmed with the decision.
"The couple that wants to foster care, the grandmother that’s adopted some babies and she needs a little help. Maybe it’s a single mom who’s fallen on a hard time. I know that there are moms out there that are pregnant and they want to keep the baby, but it just feels so overwhelming. We want to come alongside and help those who are in need," said Carmichael.
Ever since Roe v Wade was overturned back in June, making abortion illegal in most cases in the state of Alabama, debate surrounding pro-choice and pro-life have drastically increased.
"I believe you can tell someone all you want to about what you think is right or wrong, as far as abortion and pro-choice, pro life. But if you are telling your opinion and you were telling how you feel about that, no matter how passionate you are, you still need to be able to provide. If you’re trying to change someone’s mind about something, you need to be able to provide resources to help them in that choice or in that situation," said Hudson.
This initiative began in July and within the first few days, they received more than $35,000 in donations.
According to pastor Carmichael, if you are in need of some additional help, he says you do not have to be a daystar church member to receive help from this fund.
You can contact the church via email, at outreach@daystarchurch.Tv or by phone, (256) 737-0800.
Their website is https://www.daystarchurch.tv/