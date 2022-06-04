Local church gives away free gas in Huntsville

More than 200 people were able to fill up their gas tanks for free today in Huntsville.
Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church hosted a 'Gas on God' giveaway, giving back to the community as gas prices reach record highs.
"I just woke up this morning and found out they were giving out free gas," said Ednita Shorter who is thankful and relieved this stop for gas didn't break the bank.
"it’s so expensive. So it’s a blessing that this church is giving out gas today," she said.
This giveaway was a big relief for shorter.
"It’s been very hard because you know you have to tackle all your bills, you got to have your rent, your car note, your car insurance and then now has gas gone up. So it kind of put a dent in the budget," said Shorter.
However, this wouldn’t have been possible without extensive preparation and budgeting progressive union missionary baptist church head pastor Dion Watkins says.
"God had given me a vision of the different things we want to do and this was one of them. So we just budgeted and our congregation, we give each and every week, but we believe in giving back to the community. We are a church in the word, making a difference in the world so that’s why we’re out here," said Watkins.
$5,000 worth of free gas was distributed to more than 200 people.
The ‘Gas on God’ giveaway was held at the Kroger on Oakwood Ave and the Walmart neighborhood store on Jordan Ln.
Watkins says he understands a little help can go a long way and is vital for the community.
"inflation man. Inflation is all over the place and you know it’s not a lot but it’s just something to say ‘hey we love you.’ No strings attached, you don’t have to come to our church, but if you do want to come, it’s Progressive Union, if you don’t it’s all good cause it’s about community," he said.
As for Watkins, he says he's all about giving back to the community.
He's originally from Buffalo New York. Watkins recently pastored in Hartford Connecticut before relocating to Huntsville about a year ago.
"It’s crazy what’s going on in our country period. To be able to give some relief at the pump because people need to get to work, they need to pick up their children, childcare all kinds of different things. Just to be able to show a little love today and give them a little ease financially is a blessing to me. I’m overjoyed," said Watkins.
"I appreciate the church so much because I was raised in the church. Whoever the pastor is, God bless you and I hope that your church expands and I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart I do," said Shorter.
Pastor Watkins encourages every faith-based organization to get out in the community and find unique ways to give back.