Local business teams up with Huntsville Police to help the needy this holiday season

Huntsville Police Officer James Pratt is always on the lookout. More specifically, he's looking out for others.
"A lot of people feel like nobody cares or sees them," Pratt said.
That's one of the reasons he became a police officer: to help others.
This holiday season, he's getting a big opportunity to do just that.
A local business, staying anonymous, gifted HPD with $3,000 worth of Visa gift cards. Officers in the west precinct keep those cards on them while on patrol. When they come across a person who needs the help, they take off their police officer hat and put on their Santa one.
"It's a side for a lot of us that they haven't really seen before because they feel like they only really interact with us when there's a problem," Pratt said.
Troy Wood doesn't have a place to stay. With temperatures dropping quickly, this money will go a long way.
"It's going to help me out a lot, it's going to help me feel a lot better," Wood said.
Wood plans to buy clothes with his $50.
Kristine Wyszynski has three grandchildren. She met Officer Pratt over the weekend when she needed first responders.
On Monday, Pratt returned to her home to check in on her. He also wanted to make sure her grandchildren's faces would light up like the tree when Christmas morning comes.
"I appreciate all the help right now with Christmas and everything coming up," Wyszynski said.