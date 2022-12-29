Local business owners in New Orleans thrive thanks to the Sugar Bowl

The city nicknamed 'The Big Easy’ is seeing a big increase in people come down this week. Fans of both Kansas State and Alabama have made their way down to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl and local business owners couldn’t be happier.
Waay31 spent some time in the French Quarter and came across Gallery Cayenne. It's an art gallery a local business owner said had nothing but great things to say about so many people coming here and how it impacts business.
"It brings a magnitude of people. It brings great excitement for us and businesses blooming when all of those people come in and it’s just a joy to see all of those people come in to New Orleans and enjoying all of the beautiful artwork, enjoying the culture enjoying all of the spirit of New Orleans and we are just so glad to have the Sugar Bowl here. Welcome to our Alabama crew," said TroyLynn White of Gallery Cayenne.
