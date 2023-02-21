Local business feels economic boost due to Toyota Field events

Toyota Field’s first official game of 2023 feature the Auburn Tigers will take on the UNA Lions in a college baseball matchup which could be another booming night for local businesses in the area.
Ever since Toyota Field opened for business in 2020, officials with the Rocket City Trash Pandas and businesses owners in the area knew Toyota Field would be the entertainment hub in Madison and it's games like this which help one local business owner’s restaurant go from a tedious and typical Tuesday to busy and booming.
"Any type of event they have we always get to spill over. People coming to eat before hand or eat after they go. Come have some drinks before hand, drinks after. It definitely impacts our business in a positive way," said Eugene Jung , owner of Champys on Madison blvd.
He says he specifically picked this location to open his business back in 2019 because he knew of the added businesses he would receive once toyota field opened its doors.
That decision has been a huge benefit to their business.
“Safe to say anywhere from 25 to 35% increase in business when there’s a major event over at Trash Panda field," said Jung.
As Lindsey Knupp, the Trash Pandas Vice President of Marketing Promotions and Entertainment prepare to host Auburn baseball for the second year in a row, she’s well aware of the impact local businesses feel as a result of events such as these.
"The restaurants that were open during our season last year saw significant increase on game days of people visiting their location, eating before they come to the game or or stopping by afterwards for a few beverages. They definitely do see an increase in business on our Trash Pandas game days so i’m sure today but will be one of those days for them," said Knupp.
As a business owner, Jung couldn’t ask for anything better.
"A couple of hours before the game if you were to come in here you will see probably 25 to 30% of people in here wearing auburn or una paraphernalia. We appreciate it when they have big boosts like that. Typically a tuesday night is gonna be slow. It’s one of our slower nights but a night like tonight with baseball, it’s gonna be busy," said Jung.