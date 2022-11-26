Local business enjoys Small Business Saturday

Alabamians shopped small to support local small businesses.
Small business Saturday is a great opportunity for residents to support local small businesses.
Waay31 caught up with LJ'z Backyard Bayou in Harvest.
"I hear just about daily how people are looking for small businesses, how they want to come and support," said Wendy Johnson, part-owner of LJ'z.
For 18 months, Wendy and her husband Larry have owned and operated LJ'z.
"We started out as a commissary kitchen and then we kind of evolved into a restaurant based on the needs of the community. The community around in this area has been 100% supportive with returning customers new customers daily and we love and appreciate the support," said Wendy.
As of now, LJ'z is open three days a week - Friday through Sunday.
Part of that is due to a staffing problem. By keeping the business within the family, he problem has been somewhat resolved.
"We started recruiting family members. Right now we have my mom working in the kitchen. My father-in-law works in the kitchen, my daughter is Alabama A&M," said Larry.
Business on Saturdays in the fall is typically dictated on the times of the Alabama and Auburn football games. But today was a special day for the Johnsons, filled with community support.
"All of this has just been a blessing and to a day dictated for small businesses is a huge plus because it’s hard out here you know? It’s definitely hard and just to know that you have the state and the governor and the mayor all supporting you, is a plus in our books," said Larry.