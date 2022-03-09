Local artist opens up for a renowned musical act

A continued attempt at putting Huntsville’s music scene on the map.
Wade Brown, a local artist hit the stage opening up for one of hip-hop’s most renowned musical acts, Wale, who made his way to Huntsville performing at Mars Music Hall.
Although Brown was born in Shreveport Louisiana and bounced around a few cities due to his father being in the army, Brown moved to Huntsville at age six calling it home.
For as long as he can remember, he’s never been a stranger to music.
"I’ve been singing ever since I was a little kid. Probably like five, six or seven," said Brown.
Brown’s musical roots began in church where he had his first performance at age 12. From there, he started recording music at age 16.
He says the music he makes is a mixture of soul music and life music.
"I try to make songs to heal myself daily and hopefully can heal other people," he said.
However, it was his senior year in high school when he stepped out on faith.
"In 2011, my senior year in high school, I was on American idol. I was top 50," said Brown.
One year later, he met one of his musical inspirations.
"My freshman year in college I actually went out and competed on season two of the voice. I ended up on CeeLo Green’s team," he said.
Brown says meeting Green, one of his biggest musical inspirations, is the only reason he tried out for the show.
Appearing on the Voice gave Brown the momentum he needed to become a recognizable artist here in Huntsville.
But with the highs, come the lows. During a holiday vacation with his family, which came around the time of his 21st birthday, Brown suddenly lost his biggest fan and number one supporter.
He lost his mother.
"We were actually packing, preparing to head back to Huntsville the next morning and unfortunately man, she had a heart attack in her sleep. Uh, kind of abrupt. Yeah man that was devastating. It’s like my whole life did a complete turnaround in the blink of an eye especially me being such mamas boy," said Brown.
Brown’s mother was there to help him throughout his experience on both American Idol and the Voice. He called her his 'mom-ager' and loved the time he had with her.
"It was rough man. It still is to this day, you never really get over that," said Brown.
As Brown prepared for another significant performance in his career, opening up for multi-platinum and Grammy nominated artist Wale, he was asked if his mom were here today what would she tell him.
"She would tell me don’t stop now. If she was talking to me today, she would say Wade make sure, do you know all the lyrics, go over it one more time. Don’t be getting up there and messing up," said Brown.
Brown says ever since his mother passed, he feels he's surrounded by nothing but genuine people.
"When she became an angel, she put a bunch of different angles around me."
Part of that genuine group he referenced are some local artist in Huntsville that he brought with him on stage to perform such as Jalen Kelly and Melik Watts, along with his creative director Cici Henry and his mentor "Cody G."
Brown says it's very important to enforce comradery and collaborations to help Huntsville's music scene stretch and evolve.
"I feel like we are all in this together," he said.
When asked about the identity of Huntsville's music, he added,
"I feel like right now, we are finding our identity again and cultivating to the highest level," said Brown.
As far as opening up for Wale, Brown was humble and looked to provide inspiration for any artist looking to blaze a path of their own.
"Thank you god for another great opportunity... You know, you can do anything you put your mind to," he said.
Brown is set to release a music video for his crowd favorite 'Essential Freestyle' which is set to release on Mar. 9, 6pm CST.
Brown is also set to go on tour with shows coming up in Birmingham, Nashville, Atlanta and Brooklyn.
Access to any of Wade's music and shows can be found here.