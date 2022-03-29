Local American Idol contestant advances to the next round, does meet and greet with fans

Local American Idol contestant Cadence Baker is moving onto the next round!
Before her performance aired on Idol Monday night, she sang at the Sheffield Public Library for family, friends and fans at home.
"I was really excited," Saleigh Holcombe said. "When I heard she was coming here I about cried."
You might've seen Cadence on the national stage, but she was in Sheffield Monday night for a meet and greet.
The Shoals native and American Idol contestant wowed the judges with her audition on the show.
On Monday she performed the same song at Sheffield Public Library, along with a few others.
After that, Cadence met with fans at the library.
Some people she knew, others she didn't.
"She's really pretty and she's a really good singer," Josie Davis said.
The support Cadence says is so inspiring.
"It's really, really cool to have people that I don't even know be like oh my gosh, I am so excited to support you and so excited to see how far you go because it really helps a lot because support is everything," Cadence said.
Cadence's father says he couldn't be more proud.
"It's been a long journey of playing music together and having fun and enjoying it and watching her grow," Shane Baker said. "Now to see her do this on her own and take off and do what she's doing it's amazing as a dad."
"Excited for Cadence, Titian Scales said. "This is a big thing for our town!"
The next episode of American Idol airs this Sunday at 7p.m. on ABC.