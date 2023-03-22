Loaded guns, Sharpie knives among items found at Huntsville International Airport this year

As travel returns back to normal, TSA officers are finding more weapons in carry on bags.
"As we get further and further away from 9/11 passengers are not paying as much attention to their suitcases as they should be," TSA Gulf Region Spokesperson Sari Koshetz said. "After COVID when people were driving to more locations, they had all kinds of items that they threw in their suitcase and then they didn't clean out their bag before they finally went on another airplane trip."
TSA leaders expect to break the record for the number of guns found in carry on bags this year.
So far this year, they've found 26 guns in airports across Alabama, three of which were at Huntsville International Airport.
"Each one of those (three guns found in Huntsville) was loaded, so we know that that could be a tragedy waiting to happen. We don't want to see that happen," Koshetz said.
Guns can be checked in, but needs to be declared to the airline, unloaded and in a locked case.
However, they aren't the only threat TSA officers are finding.
In the last few months, local TSA officers have found pocket knives, hammers, pepper spray, stun guns and even weapons disguised as every day items like a Sharpie that was actually a knife.
"We find these all over the country, so it's not like it's a mistake. Someone was trying to get their knife on the plane," Koshetz said.
Whether on purpose or by mistake, it is the passenger's responsibility to know what's in their carry on.
If you have questions on whether or not you can bring something, you can always ask TSA in real time through Facebook and Twitter. They also have a search bar on their website that tells you whether something is allowed on your carry on or checked bag.
"Before you leave to head to the airport, empty your suitcase and then start packing again," Koshetz said.
If you are caught with a prohibited item in your carry on, you could face a hefty fine and even lose your TSA pre-check privileges. Also, make sure you know the laws where you are headed because you could face criminal charges and even possibly be arrested for carrying an illegal weapon in the area.