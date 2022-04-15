 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Liz Sheridan, 'Seinfeld' actress, dead at 93

Liz Sheridan, known for her role as Jerry Seinfeld's TV mother on the sitcom "Seinfeld" (pictured here), has died, according to her representative. She was 93.

 Castle Rock Entertainment/Everett Collections

Liz Sheridan, a veteran stage and screen actress who played Jerry Seinfeld's mother, Helen, on "Seinfeld," died Friday morning, her manager and friend Amanda Hendon confirmed to CNN.

Sheridan had celebrated her 93rd birthday earlier this week, Hendon said. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.

Though she had dozens of film credits, she was best known as Seinfeld's doting mother on his titular sitcom, which ran for nine seasons. She also appeared as the snoopy neighbor Mrs. Ochmonek on the alien-led sitcom "ALF."

A trained dancer, Sheridan made her Broadway debut in 1971 in "Frank Merriwell" and appeared in several more productions, including the Meryl Streep-starring musical "Happy End" in 1977, until focusing primarily on film and TV from the 1980s onward.

Sheridan was an author, too, penning the autobiographical "Dizzy & Jimmy" about her relationship with a young, pre-stardom James Dean when the two were aspiring Broadway performers. At the time of her death, she'd been working to develop the book into a film, Hendon said.

Sheridan's death comes within two weeks of the death of fellow "Seinfeld" cast member Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza's mother on the series.

