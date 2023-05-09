Living Legends: A special visit at WAAY 31

WAAY 31 proudly welcomed a group of living legends Tuesday. Veterans from the famed 7th and 5th Cavalry Regiments and 21st Field Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division spent the afternoon on Monte Sano for a special screening of Unbroken... The Bonds Forged in the Ia Drang Valley, a WAAY 31 presentation featuring these very men.
These veterans were the focus of the book We Were Soldiers Once… and Young and later portrayed in the Hollywood movie, We Were Soldiers. They're in Huntsville to help raise money for two causes that are often overlooked, but play vital roles in our history as a country and as people, the Army Heritage Center Foundation and Huntsville's U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum.
- COL (Retired) Ramon “Tony” Nadal, Commander, A Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment
- COL (Retired) Joe Marm, Medal of Honor Recipient, Platoon Leader, 2nd Platoon, A Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment
- COL (Retired) John Herren, Commander, B Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment
- SFC (Retired) Earnie Savage, Squad Leader, 2nd Platoon, B Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment
- COL (Retired) Bob Edwards, Commander, C Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment
- LTC (Retired) George Forrest, Commander, A Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment
- Panel moderator, Vietnam-Cambodia combat veteran and military historian COL (Retired) Tom Vossler
The group was accompanied by members of the AUSA Redstone-Huntsville Chapter.
A special thank you to the AUSA - Redstone-Huntsville Chapter for investing so much in our community and your fight to help preserve these stories for future generations. It is an honor for WAAY to share your stories.