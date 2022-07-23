Little relief from the heat and humidity this weekend

Little to no rain is expected, but a stray afternoon pop-up storm can't be ruled out Sunday afternoon. The high temperature for the day will be in the upper 90s but once we factor in that pesky humidity, many of us will feel like we are in the triple digits.
While neither North Alabama nor Southern Tennessee are in a Heat Advisory for tomorrow, taking precautions in the heat and staying hydrated continue to be crucial practices.
Monday brings the chance for scattered showers and storms from lunchtime until just after dinnertime. It will not be a wash-out but brief periods of downpours are expected. Mid-week brings a slight chance for showers to return but there is little to no relief in-store from the dangerous heat and humidity.
TONIGHT: Stray pop-up showers through this evening with gradual clearing tonight. Heat and humidity remain present. Low temperatures in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Possibility for a stray shower but most will stay completely dry. Highs in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures near 105. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.