Little chance for relief from the heat and humidity this weekend

The unrelenting heat continues this weekend. High temperatures in the upper 90s will feel closer to 105 degrees Sunday thanks to increasing humidity. While no Heat Advisory is in effect, make sure to be cautious outside!
Some brief pop-up showers are scattered across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee but most of us will remain completely dry through the evening hours and gradual clearing will take place tonight for all.
Little to no rain is expected, but a stray afternoon pop-up storm can't be ruled out Sunday afternoon. Monday brings the chance for scattered showers and storms from lunchtime until just after dinnertime. It will not be a wash-out but brief periods of downpours are expected. Midweek brings a slight chance for showers to return but there is little to no relief in-store from the dangerous heat and humidity.
TONIGHT: Stray pop-up showers through this evening with gradual clearing tonight. Heat and humidity remain present. Low temperatures in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Possibility for a stray shower but most will stay completely dry. Highs in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures near 105. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.