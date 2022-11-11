LIST: Veterans Day events happening across North Alabama

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. There are many ways you can say 'thank you' to those who have served or are serving.
Huntsville Metro:
- Huntsville Veterans Day Parade: 11:00 a.m., Woodson Street
- Tut Fann Veterans Home: 2:00 p.m., Commanding General of Space and Missile Defense will speak to veterans and their families. The public is invited to attend.
- Breakfast for veterans at the Roundhouse staring at 8:00 a.m.
- 10th annual Lettermen of the USA Autograph for Heroes event at 12:45 p.m. at Good Shepherd United Methodist Fellowship Hall in Madison
- Free lunch for veterans with former Black-Hawk pilot Michael Durant at the Alabama Veteran's Museum in Athens starting at 11:00 a.m.
The Shoals:
- Tuscumbia Veterans Day Parade: 10:00 a.m., Deshler High School
- Wills for Warriors: McCutcheon & Hamner will offer free simple wills, durable powers of attorney and living wills to all veterans, active service members, first responders and local healthcare workers.
- 'Honor our Veterans' program at the Florence Lauderdale Coliseum starting at 11:00 a.m.
Sand Mountain:
- Honoring veterans program at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Boaz