Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Saturday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.5 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.8 feet on 02/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Lions stun EKU in road win, clinch ASUN Tournament berth

  • Updated
  • 0
UNA Men
Joseph Romans

RICHMOND, Ky. -- The University of North Alabama men’s basketball team picked up its ninth win in its last 10 ASUN Conference game, stunning Eastern Kentucky 98-93 in overtime and clinching a spot in the upcoming ASUN Conference Tournament.

UNA’s win snapped EKU’s 12-game home winning streak and was the Colonels’ first home conference loss of the season.

North Alabama improved to 18-11 overall and 10-6 in conference play.

“The thing that I am most proud of is that this was a championship caliber game and our guys were put to the test, and they finished,” said UNA head basketball coach Tony Pujol.

The Lions led 48-40 at halftime and led 80-77 near the end of regulation before EKU’s Tayshawn Comer hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.

In the extra period, UNA took the lead for good on a Will Soucie layup with 1:56 to play to make it 87-85. The Lions also did their job at the free throw line to seal the win, hitting nine of their 10 shots in overtime.

K.J. Johnson led UNA with a career-high 31 points. Daniel Ortiz added 20, Jacari Lane 17, Damian Forrest 14 and Will Soucie 10.

UNA shot 49.2 percent from the floor, making 32 of 65 shots overall and 13 of 27 three-point attempts. Johnson and Ortiz hit four three-point baskets each. EKU made just five of its 26 three-point attempts.

In addition to his 14 points, Forrest had 10 rebounds, five blocked shots and two assists.

North Alabama hosts Kennesaw State on Wednesday, February 22 at CB&S Bank Arena at 6:00 p.m.

