Lions stun EKU in road win, clinch ASUN Tournament berth

RICHMOND, Ky. -- The University of North Alabama men’s basketball team picked up its ninth win in its last 10 ASUN Conference game, stunning Eastern Kentucky 98-93 in overtime and clinching a spot in the upcoming ASUN Conference Tournament.
UNA’s win snapped EKU’s 12-game home winning streak and was the Colonels’ first home conference loss of the season.
North Alabama improved to 18-11 overall and 10-6 in conference play.
“The thing that I am most proud of is that this was a championship caliber game and our guys were put to the test, and they finished,” said UNA head basketball coach Tony Pujol.
The Lions led 48-40 at halftime and led 80-77 near the end of regulation before EKU’s Tayshawn Comer hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.
In the extra period, UNA took the lead for good on a Will Soucie layup with 1:56 to play to make it 87-85. The Lions also did their job at the free throw line to seal the win, hitting nine of their 10 shots in overtime.
K.J. Johnson led UNA with a career-high 31 points. Daniel Ortiz added 20, Jacari Lane 17, Damian Forrest 14 and Will Soucie 10.
UNA shot 49.2 percent from the floor, making 32 of 65 shots overall and 13 of 27 three-point attempts. Johnson and Ortiz hit four three-point baskets each. EKU made just five of its 26 three-point attempts.
In addition to his 14 points, Forrest had 10 rebounds, five blocked shots and two assists.
North Alabama hosts Kennesaw State on Wednesday, February 22 at CB&S Bank Arena at 6:00 p.m.