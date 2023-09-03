Lions secure first win of Brent Dearmon Era 41-27 over Chattanooga

If Saturday's game at Braly Stadium was any indication of what to expect under new head coach Brent Dearmon, North Alabama fans have much to look forward to.
After surrendering their first lead of the game on the first play of the fourth quarter, the North Alabama Lions surged back in the final seven minutes to finish off a thrilling 41-27 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday at Braly Stadium, sending the crowd home happy.
Tonight's victory is arguably one of the biggest in UNA's FCS era, as the Lions (1-1) defeated a Chattanooga team that was receiving votes in both the FCS Coaches Poll and the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Saturday also marks UNA's first all-time win against Chattanooga (0-1) in four tries.
The Lions stunned the Mocs early with three touchdown connections between Noah Walters and Takairee Kenebrew in the first 16 minutes to make it 21-0, but Chattanooga steadily worked back to a 21-17 deficit at halftime. After Chattanooga took the lead on a fourth quarter plunge, UNA tied the game with 8:49 remaining with a 10 yard touchdown by Jayln Daniels — the first paydirt visit of his career.
With momentum in the balance, Dakota Warfield made perhaps the most acrobatic catch of the game with a toe-dragger in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown with 6:17 remaining. This gave Walters his fourth touchdown pass of the game — a new career-high for the sophomore.
Chattanooga gave it one last effort on 4th-and-4 inside the red zone, but were stopped one yard short thanks to a dual effort by Elijah Elmore and Shaun Myers. UNA sealed the deal two plays later, as Jalyn Daniels broke off an 81 yard run for the final score with exactly 1:00 remaining.
Tonight's win was a landmark in UNA's history, marking both the first win for Dearmon as the Lions' head coach and the first win for UNA as a member of the United Athletic Conference. North Alabama becomes the second team to win a UAC game in the league's young history.