Lions open season with 108-51 win over Oakwood

FLORENCE – Six players reached double figures in scoring as the University of North Alabama men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 108-51 win over Oakwood on Monday evening at Flowers Hall. With the win, the Lions opened the season with a 1-0 record and set a new scoring mark in the Division I era.
The previous record of 107 points was set during the 2020-21 campaign against Carver Bible. On Monday, UNA shot 63.4% from the floor, connecting on 45-of-71 shot attempts.
The Lions opened the game on a 15-4 run and never trailed. After Oakwood hit a three-point basket to make the score 15-7, UNA responded with an 8-0 spurt and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
A dunk by Damian Forrest put the home team ahead 23-7 with 13:22 remaining. The Ambassadors got a three-pointer on the ensuing possession but would get no closer. The Lions led 60-25 at the break.
The lead continued to grow over the final 20 minutes of play. UNA shot over 60 percent from the floor in the second half and held the visitors to only seven field goals.
For the game, the Lions forced 25 turnovers, converting them into 33 points. UNA also dominated the lane, scoring 64 points in the paint and dominated in scoring off the bench by a 62-12 margin.
Daniel Ortiz led all scorers with 20 points. Daniel Braster added 17 points while Aidan Kuhl finished with 14 points on the night. Forrest scored 12 points and pulled down a team-high six rebounds. Jacari Lane and Bryson Dawkins added 11 points each.
UNA will play at Alabama A&M on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Elmore Gymnasium on the AAMU campus in Huntsville.